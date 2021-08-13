Aston Martin withdraws Hungarian F1 appeal

The results of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix now officially list Esteban Ocon as winner from Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

The exclusion and resultant appeal by Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel from second place had seen the results provisional.

It has now been confirmed by the British marque that it has withdrawn its appeal after earlier this week having its petition for right to review declined.

“Having considered our position and having noted the FIA stewards’ verdict that there was clear new evidence of a fuel system failure, we have nonetheless withdrawn our appeal on the basis that we believe doing so outweighs the benefits of it being heard.”

Vettel crossed the line a close second behind Ocon in Hungary before stopping his AMR21 on the cooldown lap.

During post-race scrutineering, officials were then only able to extract 0.3 litres of fuel from the car, short of the one litre required under the regulations.

Aston Martin initially argued its data showed another 1.44 litres remained in the system before further analysis of the data revealed a leak.

With no provision under the regulations for allowance in lieu of a fuel system failure, Vettel was excluded.

In the hours which followed, Aston Martin quickly announced its intention to appeal the decision, and exercise its right to review.

With the latter having been rejected, and the former now withdrawn, the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix therefore transfer from provisional to official.