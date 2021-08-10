Tickford, WAU wildcards to race at Phillip Island

Thomas Randle and Kurt Kostecki will round out their Repco Supercars Championship wildcard campaigns at Phillip Island, their respective teams have confirmed.

The duo have shared a garage twice already this year, at Tailem Bend and Darwin, and were set to complete their three-round programmes at the Perth SuperNight in September.

However, with the calendar’s western sojourn again a casualty of COVID-19 reshuffles, Randle (#55 Castrol Tickford Racing Mustang) and Kostecki (#27 Mobil 1 Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore) will instead line up at Phillip Island.

That event is slated to take place on October 23-24, three weeks after the season restarts at the northern Victorian venue of Winton Motor Raceway.

For Randle, who secured a top 10 result at each of The Bend and Hidden Valley, Phillip Island is a location attached to special memories.

“I have some really nice memories from Phillip Island, from growing up watching my Dad race sports sedans to when I clinched the Australian Formula Ford title there in 2014,” he said.

“It’s terrific that Supercars will be returning there in late October and I am thrilled that it will play host to our third wildcard round in the Castrol Racing Ford Mustang before heading to Bathurst two weeks later for the 1000.

“We’ve had some strong results in the two wildcard rounds thus far and we are definitely aiming to continue that trend when we get back on track.

“It’s a shame we won’t be racing at Perth this year as it was going to be a magical event under lights in WA, but I’m definitely looking forward to re-familiarising myself with the Phillip Island circuit and giving it a red-hot crack.

“It’s going to be a superb weekend alongside the Australian Superbikes too so I really can’t wait for it.”

Kostecki, 23, is similarly excited about the opportunity.

“It’s awesome to have Phillip Island confirmed as my third wildcard for 2021 with WAU,” he said, having taken an impressive sixth-place finish at the Darwin Triple Crown in June.

“It’s a real shame we can’t get to Perth this year, I was really looking forward to racing at my home event, but I’m still really excited to head to Phillip Island.

“It’s one of the most iconic circuits in the world, so I can’t wait to get there and get behind the wheel of the Mobil 1 #27, and build on what we’ve achieved and learnt across the previous two rounds.”

While Randle is locked in for both a 2021 Bathurst 1000 co-drive and 2022 full-time seat with Tickford, Kostecki is yet to have either such announcements take place.

He is, however, expected to partner brother Jake in the Matt Stone Racing #34 at Mount Panorama for the November 4-7 spectacle.