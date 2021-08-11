Speedcafe TV: Gen3 prototype engine in TA2 test mule

Triple Eight Race Engineering and Supercars yesterday ramped up testing of the KRE Race Engines-built prototype power unit ahead of the long-awaited introduction of Gen3.

The engine, fitted to a Mercedes-AMG E63-bodied TA2 race car, completed its second track day at Queensland Raceway, primarily in the hands of Craig Lowndes.

Speedcafe.com was on the ground to witness the new engine have its latest hitout in Ipswich. Notably, the car was fitted without any muffler making for a distinctly loud V8 sound.