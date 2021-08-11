Incredible Bathurst history in one photo

Four cars from two teams in one photo representing a pair of incredible Australian motorsport feats.

At the 2010 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Team Vodafone finished one-two on the same lap. It was the first time since the iconic 1977 event that it had been done.

On that occasion it was Allan Moffat and Colin Bond flying in formation to the chequered flag, while more than three decades on it was Craig Lowndes and Mark Skaife who headed affairs from Jamie Whincup and Steve Owen.

Celebrating the moment just two weeks later, all four cars came together at the Surfers Paradise street circuit.

Both ’77 Ford XC Falcons were on hand, taking part in the Pirtek Legends parade that proved a highlight of that year’s event.

Seizing the opportunity, a unique image was captured of the two cars, flanked by their contemporary Triple Eight equivalents.

The result is an incredible 1300mm x 1000mm framed photograph depicting two iconic moments of Australian motorsport history.

But it’s more than that; the image is signed by the legendary Moffat, Bond, Lowndes, and Whincup.

More than a decade on, no team has since managed to record a one-two, marking this image a celebration of its most recent instance in the event.

It’s an image that transcends brand loyalties, with both Holden and Ford equally represented and recognised as the dominant force of their day.

On the surface it’s a photo of four cars from two teams, but it tells a far richer, deeper story of Australia’s racing history.

