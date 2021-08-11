Challenge Bathurst: There will be no resolution over Bathurst 1000 date

Challenge Bathurst has issued a stern response over the Bathurst 1000 date saga.

Supercars claims that Bathurst Regional Council has agreed to both events, but Challenge Bathurst’s contract provides for an exclusion period in the fortnight before its event.

That period includes the new Bathurst 1000 date, and Challenge Bathurst is adamant it will enforce that right.

Challenge Bathurst boss Greg Evans told Speedcafe.com a short time ago, “There is no further discussion to take place.

“There is no and will be no resolution to Supercars Australia running on the dates they are advertising.

“Challenge Bathurst has assurances from the Bathurst Regional Council that they will honour their contractual obligations. End of story.”

Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed that Challenge Bathurst does indeed hold the fortnight exclusive use period, but is seeking a solution which will see both events go ahead.

UPDATE: Bathurst Regional Council has since confirmed it has not given Supercars permission to hold the Bathurst 1000 on its new November 4-7 dates.