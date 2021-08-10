Time is ticking on Dick Johnson rear wing

Time is running out for fans to acquire a rare piece of Australian motorsport history.

A rear wing from Dick Johnson’s EB Ford Falcon has been put up for sale through Lloyds Auctions as part of Speedcafe.com’s fundraising programme for Motor Racing Ministries and the auction closes at 19:00 AEST tonight.

The rear wing (145cm long and 26cm wide), which has been donated by Luke L’Huillier from The Motorsport Trader, carries Falcon and Ford branding and has been freshly autographed by Johnson.

CLICK HERE to bid.

A version of this wing collapsed while Johnson was travelling at close to 300km/h on Bathurst’s famous Conrod Straight during a sprint round of the Australian Touring Car Championship in 1995.

“It is terrific that it has resurfaced after all these years and that it is being auctioned to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries, who do a great job in our sport,” said Johnson.

“It has a couple of chips and dings after years of storage and I am sure it will make a great piece in someone’s collection.”

Established in 2015, The Motorsport Trader buys, sells and specialises in consignment sales of all things Motorsport memorabilia, according to L’Huillier.

“We think the Speedcafe.com auctions for Motor Racing Ministries have been a terrific initiative and we are happy to be involved,” said L’Huillier.

“Obviously the nature of our business means we have the ability to contribute items of interest and we would encourage others to do the same.”

Bidding for the rear wing was at $A1400 at the time of publishing, according to Speedcafe.com founder and auction co-ordinator Brett “Crusher” Murray.

“We knew the interest in the wing would be high and so far we have been proven right,” said Murray.

“We are sure there will be a big last-day rush today.”

Lloyds Auctions, a Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner, provide all the infrastructure, logistics and shipping and charge a zero percent buyers premium for the monthly auctions, which means 100 percent of all monies raised go directly to Motor Racing Ministries.

The monthly auctions are part of a commitment from Speedcafe.com to Motor Racing Ministries, which also includes permanent space on the site’s homepage where people can donate directly to the cause.

Since its inception in 1986, Motor Racing Ministries chaplains have attended more than 14,000 motorsport events in Australia across every one of the sport’s disciplines.

Auction items and that they have raised to date.

Two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car – $A4700

Four rare Michelin posters – $A2136

A front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar – $A1250

Four signed Bob Jane posters – $A587

Four signed Allan Moffat ads – $A1675

A second set of four Moffat ads – $A552

Two rear tyres from Lowndes’ last full-time drive at Newcastle (2018) – $A4220

An Armor All pole helmet signed by pole winners from 2005 to 2015 – $A5700

A 2007 Supercars signed Monopoly board – $A2900

An Alain Menu Bathurst 1000 race suit – $A601

Signed Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 helmet – $A10,323

Four qualifying shootout tyres from the 2020 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden – $A5,430

Scott McLaughlin Sydney snowboard trophy – $A7300

Proceeds from the sale of Brett “Crusher” Murray’s autobiography – $A4480

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected].