Red Bull extends sponsorship with Triple Eight

Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed Red Bull will continue as its co-naming rights sponsor for a further two years.

Next season’s Repco Supercars Championship will mark the 10th year of partnership between Red Bull and the team.

Since 2013, the energy drinks company has been part of four Supercars drivers’ championships and five teams’ championships.

“Triple Eight are thrilled to have Red Bull renew their co-naming rights partnership with the team for the next two years, which will see our relationship extend past a decade in the sport,” said team principal Roland Dane.

“The entire team at Red Bull have been phenomenal partners of ours, and I’m grateful that they’ve continued to place their faith in us to represent their brand at a high level, continuing the successful joint-naming rights partnership with Ampol.

“I’ve always been proud to say that we’re one of the leading Red Bull teams in the world, and hopefully our success both on and off the track will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The contract extension will see Red Bull and Ampol continue as co-naming rights sponsors into 2022.

The existing deal with Ampol is slated to end at the close of next year.

Seven-time champion and future team principal Jamie Whincup added, “It’s great to have Red Bull and Triple Eight deepen their decade-long commitment to the racing community for season 2022 and beyond.

“We are proud to partner with an innovative and supportive brand like Red Bull, who are fully committed to the Supercars category, the drivers and our fans.

“The whole team at Triple Eight welcomes the extended partnership with Red Bull, and is committed to delivering the best possible results, both on and off the track.”

For Red Bull, it’s hoped the continuation as co-naming rights sponsor will net them more success on track.

“At Red Bull, we are immensely proud of the past decade of partnership with Triple Eight, that has produced 113 race wins, four driver championships and five team championships,” said Miles Wilson, managing director of Red Bull Australia.

“We look forward to supporting the community of Australian motorsport by giving wings to this partnership and its success in the years ahead.”

Triple Eight is at Queensland Raceway today for the first of three allocated test days for its Repco Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry of Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.