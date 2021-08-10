Raikkonen reveals how F1’s changed

Formula 1 has become increasingly dictated by rules over the last 20 years, according to 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

The 41-year-old is the most experienced driver in F1 history, having made his debut for Sauber at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix.

At the time, the Finn and his team were criticised for his young age – then just 21 – and the fact he’d made just 23 career starts prior to his maiden F1 appearance.

Along with his world title, he’s taken 21 wins from 340 starts for Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, and Lotus.

“It depends from race to race, but I don’t think it’s that much different,” Raikkonen said when asked how on-track action has changed over his career.

“The big difference is that is there is many rules for everything.

“There’s so many rules that whatever you’re basically [doing] you can find a rule for it, good or bad for you, that depends on what you have done.

“But I think in the past, when I started, it was probably a bit more fair games in a way between drivers.

“If you were kind of overtaking, I wouldn’t say that somebody would let you pass but maybe it wasn’t so rude in a way or blocking that much or doing those things.

“We didn’t need rules for this kind of things on that time.

“But obviously, every sport has changed over 20 years, and it’s a part of it.”

Raikkonen is currently on a one-year deal and claims a decision on whether he will continue in Formula 1 next season is in his hands, and is not connected to the pace or potential of Alfa Romeo Sauber.

In recent seasons, the Finn has demonstrated his race craft remains strong, though his single-lap pace has begun to desert him.