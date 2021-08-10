New Zealand NRL stadium to host Bathurst 1000 party

New Zealand motorsport fans will be treated to a festival event to celebrate the 2021 Great Race.

Dubbed the Bathurst Boot Party, the concept has been described as “the biggest off-site event ever organised for the Repco Bathurst 1000”.

The party will be held on race day, currently November 7, at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, with a 212 square metre LED screen in use.

Options have been created for general admission on the main field from the early bird price of $25, with corporate suites also in action.

“This is a brilliant way for fans to take in the atmosphere of our Great Race, from within one of Auckland’s premier venues,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, himself a Kiwi.

“The concept is a great way for fans of all kinds to come out and enjoy everything the Repco Bathurst 1000 has to offer.

“We thank our partners in Auckland for putting together this event and hope to see thousands of fans at Mt Smart Stadium on 7 November.”

Tickets for the event go on sale soon (14:00 NZST/12:00 AEST today) via Ticketek.