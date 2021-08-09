Women in Karting Commission established

Karting Australia has announced the launch of a Women in Karting Commission to drive female participation in all aspects of the sport.

The working committee has been set up to increase awareness of karting’s inclusivity and ultimately facilitate more women and girls in racing, officiating and administrative capacities.

“This is about expanding female participation and developing improved opportunities for women and girls in our sport,” said Karting Australia CEO Kelvin O’Reilly.

“Karting is the adrenaline sport for everyone. Our sport can be enjoyed by both females and males of all ages, and in a variety of roles.

“We are very focused on providing a sport that is respectful, open and welcoming to all people regardless of age, gender, ability and backgrounds.

“It is no secret that we want more women and girls racing on our tracks, officiating, and administering our clubs.

“The development of the strategy to achieve that must be female led and driven and it is for that reason that we have formed the Women in Karting Commission.”

An eight-person Commission has been appointed, led by Sam Sera.

“The launch of the Women in Karting Commission is a very exciting step for the sport of karting in Australia,” said Sera.

“I’ve been around the sport for many years, to see such a focus being put on increasing female participation, and making the most of the opportunities that are out there for women and girls, is something that myself, along with everyone on the Commission, is very enthused about.”

The remainder of the Commission is made up of Michelle Rowe, Beck Connell, April Vaughan, Beckie Jones, Lorraine Farley, Michelle Lino and Sue Dilger, providing a diverse cross-section of backgrounds.