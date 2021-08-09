Leyburn Sprints postponed

The Historic Leyburn Sprints event has been postponed from August until September due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While the latest South East Queensland lockdown notionally lifted yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had asked people from those 11 local government areas to avoid regional areas for the time being.

That means residents of the state’s largest centres would be unable to travel to Leyburn, where the Sprints had been scheduled for August 21-22.

As such, a new date of September 11-12 has been chosen.

“We are very mindful of running not only a successful event, but also a safe one, and we feel that this is the best solution for all involved,” said Sprints president Tricia Chant.

“We are working as fast as we can to advise our competitors, suppliers, sponsors, supporters and others involved in the Sprints.

“With less than two weeks to go to the original date we were already almost fully prepared and expect the re-scheduled event will offer all the same great features and attractions.”