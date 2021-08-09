IndyCar pile-up draws red flag in Nashville

Team Penske team-mates Will Power and Simon Pagenaud have collided at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, resulting in a pile-up and red flag.

The pair were coming to the third restart of the day on Lap 20 when Power poked his car down the inside of Pagenaud into Turn 3.

As a result, Pagenaud nosed into the outside tyre wall leaving Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) with nowhere to go.

In the ensuing chaos, Cody Ware (Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing) collided with the back of Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing) who was cast sideways across the track.

Johnson’s team-mate Alex Palou also hit the stranded #48, puncturing the left rear tyre.

Soon enough the tail end of the field had stopped on the track, including Johnson, Palou, Ware, Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport), James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport), Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), and Scott McLaughlin (Scott McLaughlin).

The race restarted on Lap 24 with Colton Herta in the lead ahead of team-mate Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Romain Grosjean, and Felix Rosenqvist.