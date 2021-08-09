Broken ankle bone for Savadori after Styria MotoGP crash

Lorenzo Savadori is set to miss at least one MotoGP race due to the fractured ankle bone he sustained in a shocking crash in the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria.

The Aprilia rider ran into the stricken RC16 of Dani Pedrosa after the Red Bull KTM wildcard went down exiting Turn 3 at the Red Bull Ring.

While the incident itself led to a trail of fire across the circuit, and Savadori was at one point carried on a stretcher, he was officially declared fit following a visit to the circuit’s medical centre.

Aprilia has now advised that the prognosis is more serious for the Italian, who has been found to have broken his right malleolus (ankle bone).

He will undergo surgery, with the hope that he is back for the Silverstone round, on August 27-29.

However, that means Savadori is expected to be out of next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, which will also be held at the Red Bull Ring.

Pedrosa, meanwhile, took the restart on his second bike and went on to earn 10th in the classification.

The Spaniard had crossed the finish line in 11th before the Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia, ninth at the chequers, had three seconds added to his race time for failing to comply with a long lap penalty.

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin rode his Ducati to a maiden premier class win in just his sixth MotoGP race start.