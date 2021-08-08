> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Murphy goes back to Bathurst, Episode 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th August, 2021 - 3:18pm

Greg Murphy reminisces about his experiences of Peter Brock and his early days in the Bathurst 1000.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]