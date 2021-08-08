> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP career

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th August, 2021 - 11:51am

Valentino Rossi’s almost 26 years in grand prix motorcycle racing in pictures.

yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20569355867-scaled
_FER7356_UC52715_High
16f0cd39-4d98-0a84-bf83-57770f093559
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20300701968
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_202082722996
dedeef78-5bdc-0268-24a1-c0c7f6b08b81
_TI29523_UC52725_High
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20891162758
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20366695410
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_2036792305
0345_P08_Rossi_action_UC56171_High
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201346160567
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_202088172476
E8CYTE9WUAUJpRk
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201960118963
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201027913794
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20535202200
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20908880281
HRC_E8CbDolXEAcqhlo
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201010542700
46-valentino-rossi_lg64529.gallery_full_top_lg
031_Rossi_Ducati_1198_UC56170_High
b9bb4d12-ed61-32d2-f5fa-5726a3272978 (1)
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20201992006
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20947606128
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201515231481
_GIS8607_Rossi_UC55362_High
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201152302732
_GIX9331_UC56044_High
292e5bbf-2e3a-323f-b2c5-03b24d78e603
HRC_E8Ca2cTX0AMLkoW
_TIN6556_UC56158_High
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_202122741048
_DSC3352
HRC_E8CayrdWYAg3mZ6
_GIS8640_UC56110_High
HRC_E8Caw1JWEAMcfAQ
e21851dc-5bcb-e5ac-d160-5d93149de372
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201600300008
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20498758249
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20944660563-scaled

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]