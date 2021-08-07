Motorsport Games cancelled for 2021

The FIA’s answer to the Olympic Games has been cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s FIA Motorsport Games event was to have been held on October 30-31, but the next will now not be until October 29-30, 2022.

FIA president Jean Todt said, “This postponement is an unavoidable decision considering the travel difficulties the world is still going through.

“The FIA Motorsport Games is an exceptional opportunity for the entire motorsport family to come together, unite and share the passion we all have for the sport, and we are already looking forward to seeing the ASNs and the teams in 2022.”

Stephane Ratel, CEO of promoter SRO, added, “The opportunity to gather competitors from across the globe is a vital component of the FIA Motorsports Games.

“As this will not be possible in 2021, I believe that it is the correct decision to reschedule for next year.

“While disappointing, the decision demonstrates our commitment to staging a truly global event that does justice to the FIA Motorsports Games philosophy.

“We will continue working towards the second edition and look forward to sharing more news regarding a digital project for 2021.”

That digital event would take place on the original date of the 2021 Motorsport Games, which were to be held at France’s Circuit Paul Ricard, as will the 2022 edition now.

The only Motorsport Games to be held so far, in 2019 in Rome and at Vallelunga, took in the disciplines/categories of GT, touring cars, Formula 4, drifting, karting slalom and ‘digital motorsport’.

Australia took a Gold medal courtesy of Cody Nikola Latkovski in the Digital Cup, while future Supercars Championship entrants Brenton and Stephen Grove delivered Bronze in GTs.