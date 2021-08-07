Early season date for inaugural Miami F1 race

The Miami Grand Prix is set to be held earlier than expected in next year’s Formula 1 calendar.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1, confirmed the second US event would take place in the first half of May as work continues on next year’s schedule.

“Our planning for 2022 has been ongoing for some time,” the Italian said in a call with market analysts.

“There is a high demand for vendors to make [the] 2022 calendar and we hope to announce the provisional calendar in September/October.

“We can confirm that the much-anticipated Miami Grand Prix will happen in the first half of May.”

It is expected that Bahrain will open the 2022 season, as well as host the second pre-season test.

Saudi Arabia is then tipped to host Round 2 before the circus heads to Albert Park for April 10.

Traditionally, an Asian event has been paired with Australia, making the Chinese Grand Prix a distinct probability a week after the Melbourne race.

Domenicali’s comments then imply a revised schedule, with the sport usually heading back to Europe for the start of May.

Given Monaco historically occupies the final weekend of May, and with the Australia-China double taking the sport through April, it leaves precious few dates available for Miami.

Logically, May 1 or May 15 follow; two weeks after China and two weeks before Monaco, respectively.

However, one must extend the question to the fate of the Canadian Grand Prix, and whether it will retain its spot in June.

Given their geographic proximity, and the sport’s push to be sustainable and more efficient, it’s logical to expect Canada and Miami to be paired.

Bringing the Montreal event forward would be possible, though would result in notably cooler conditions as the average maximum temperature in the city in May is just 17 degrees.

Elsewhere, there have been suggestions that Qatar, predicted to make an appearance on this year’s calendar in place of the Australian GP, could also become a more permanent fixture.