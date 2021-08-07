Date set for Aston Martin review hearing

The FIA has confirmed when it will hear Aston Martin’s right to review of Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The British squad announced yesterday that it had formally lodged both an appeal and request its right to appeal the German’s exclusion from second place.

Responding to that, the FIA has confirmed that the petition for review will be held on Monday.

“In accordance with Art. 14 of the International Sporting Code, and following the petition for review by Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team, lodged on the 4 August 2021, the Team Manager and such witnesses as the Competitor may request, up to three attendees in total including the Team Manager, are required to appear via video conference (invitation by separate cover) at 15:00 hrs CEST on Monday, 9 August 2021,” the FIA statement announced.

Vettel was excluded after just 0.3 litres of fuel could be extracted from his car post-race, short of the 1 litre required under the regulations.

Aston Martin has argued that another 1.44 litres remains in the car, suggesting a pump failure for the FIA’s inability to extract it.

Speedcafe.com approached the team for clarification as to why it has both requested its right to review and appealed the penalty, though the team declined to comment further.