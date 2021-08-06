Widening skillset attracted Waters to GT drive

Cameron Waters
Cameron Waters is viewing his freshly announced Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia campaign as an opportunity to lift his own game.
Waters will share a Porsche 911 GT3 R Gen II with Ben Stack in a Pro/Am entry fielded by Dutton EMA Motorsport from the next round of the season at Sandown on September 17-19.
Having surged to a runner-up finish in the 2020 Supercars Championship, the Tickford Racing spearhead then embarked on a series of speedway outings last summer.
The chance to steer a GT3 car on a semi-consistent basis shapes as a chance for further development.
“For me, I want to try and diversify my racing, and master different cars in different categories,” Waters said.
“I’ve done a few different things in speedway with the late models, modifieds and even the sprint car now, so that’s been a pretty big challenge, which I’ve absolutely loved trying to master that.
“GT is in the total opposite direction to speedway. It’s something else I want to try to master and experience.”
Waters will join Supercars rivals Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert in the GT World Challenge arena.
The trio make up three-quarters of the 2021 Supercars Championship’s current top four, Waters himself having held off van Gisbergen to take a spectacular last-start victory in Townsville.
“Chaz and Shane are doing it, I race them week in, week out in the Supercars so it’ll be cool to go head-to-head with them in a different category,” he added.
“I’m really excited for the challenge and to learn a new discipline.
“The more racing I can do the better and hopefully it complements my Supercars campaign.”
The Mildura product last raced in GT3 machinery at the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour.
“We plan to do a couple of test days before we race, which will be great for me because I haven’t driven a GT car since Bathurst, but before then I hadn’t driven one either,” Waters said.
“I think I’ll adapt pretty quick, but it will be good to just drive it, work out all the buttons and just feel the car.”
