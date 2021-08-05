Aston Martin lodges F1 disqualification appeal with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 Team has formally lodged its appeal following Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Vettel crossed the line second at the Hungaroring last weekend behind surprise winner Esteban Ocon.

However, the German stopped on the cool down lap and ran back to parc ferme for the podium celebrations.

It subsequently emerged during post-race scrutineering that officials were then able to extract only 0.3 litres of the 1.0 litre of fuel sample required under the regulations.

The team believes the lift pump within the car had failed, complicating the extraction of the sample despite there being 1.44 litres of fuel still in the system.

Provisionally excluded, Aston Martin announced almost immediately its intent to appeal, with that process having now formally commenced.

“After Sebastian Vettel’s drive to second place on the road in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday August 1st, he was disqualified from the results when a 1.0-litre sample of fuel was not able to be taken from his car after the race (a requirement as set out in the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations),” the team’s statement confirmed.

“There was and is no suggestion that Vettel’s Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team AMR21 car benefited from a performance advantage from the alleged regulatory breach, or that it was deliberate.

“Since the team’s data indicated that there was more than 1.0 litre of fuel in the car after the race – 1.74 litres according to the data – the team immediately reserved its right to appeal, and has requested a right of review alongside the appeal procedure, as a result of having discovered significant new evidence relevant to the sanction which was unavailable to it at the time of the FIA stewards’ decision.”

With Formula 1 currently on its summer break it is unclear when the appeal will be heard, with no details yet available via the FIA.