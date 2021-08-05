Team Sydney announces Bathurst 1000 recruit

Team Sydney has confirmed Dylan O’Keeffe and Jonathon Webb as its co-drivers for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

O’Keeffe has been recruited to partner Garry Jacobson in the #22 entry, while team owner Webb stays on in the #19 now steered by Fabian Coulthard.

It marks the second straight campaign for O’Keeffe, finishing 11th in his Bathurst 1000 debut with Kelly Racing and Andre Heimgartner last year.

O’Keeffe has just two races to his name in the Repco Supercars Championship, his only other start prior to last year’s season finale being a late call up for Garry Rogers Motorsport at the Gold Coast 600 in 2019.

The 23-year-old has spent this year competing in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia aboard a GRM Renault Megane R.S., taking a pole position at the most recent round at Sydney Motorsport Park. In May he also made a substitute appearance for Chaz Mostert in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS.

Meanwhile, it’ll be the 16th time Webb has contested the Great Race since making his debut back in 2006 for Paul Cruickshank Racing with Marcus Marshall.

Webb, the only returnee from Team Sydney’s 2020 endurance roster, won the Bathurst 1000 in 2016 alongside Will Davison.

It’s been a tough first half of the championship for the Triple Eight customer team, with Jacobson and Coulthard 22nd and 23rd in the standings, respectively.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 will take place on a recently revised date of November 4-7.