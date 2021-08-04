> News > Carrera Cup

VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at Dutton EMA Motorsport

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 4th August, 2021 - 5:02pm

Former Walkinshaw Andretti United co-team principal Mathew Nilsson gives an insight into the make-up of Dutton EMA Motorsport and why Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia attracted them for 2021.

