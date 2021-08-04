Evans signs Formula E contract extension with Jaguar

New Zealander, Mitch Evans, will remain with the Jaguar Racing Formula E team after inking a contract extension with the British marque.

The 27-year-old has been part of the squad since it joined the all-electric championship in 2016 and has chalked up two wins in 61 races to date.

“Having spent over five years with the team, I know exactly what we plan to achieve in the forthcoming seasons, and I am excited to continue to be a part of the team’s journey,” Evans said.

“I have been approached by other teams but my home continues to be with Jaguar.

“We are seeing strong results on track, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 boasts excellent performance and we are ready to rival anyone on the grid.

“There is still everything to play for this season and going forward into the future with Jaguar Racing.”

James Barclay, team director, added: “We are very pleased to confirm that Mitch will remain a key part of Jaguar Racing’s driver line-up, extending his long-standing and integral role in the team.

“Mitch’s speed and on-track results in Formula E speak for themselves and we have continued to build a formidable partnership year on year since he joined our team in 2016.

“Mitch is one of the most exciting talents in Formula E and his experience and understanding of how we work is invaluable.

“We are stronger together and as a team we are all excited and highly motivated to achieve the most out of season seven and beyond.”

A 10-time podium winner, Evans currently sits eighth in the drivers’ championship, six points behind team-mate Sam Bird, who is third in the standings.

Berlin hosts the final weekend of action for the 2020/2021 season, with back-to-back races at the Tempelhof Airport on August 14 and 15.