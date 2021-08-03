> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: A virtual lap of the Nashville Street Circuit

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 3rd August, 2021 - 2:15pm

Go for a virtual lap of IndyCar’s newest street circuit with Romain Grosjean ahead of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix this weekend in Nashville.

