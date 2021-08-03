Supercars career opportunity opens up

The Repco Supercars Championship is on the hunt for a new Motorsport Operations Coordinator to help facilitate its highly regarded categories.

Supercars has advertised the position via Speedcafe.com’s sister platform JobStop.com in an effort to seek high-quality candidates.

Based in Supercars’ Southport office on the Gold Coast, the position centres around providing “hands-on operational support to the motorsport division across a broad range of activities”.

A person with understanding of the motorsport events industry is desired, with the role covering both the top-tier Supercars Championship and the feeder Dunlop Super2 Series, which last year merged with Super3.

Key responsibilities include co-ordinating pre-season administration items, pre-event organising, and event work.

Specific to Super2/Super3 is the need to “develop and strategise concepts to increase awareness” around the series, as well as “overseeing the Dunlop Series Team Owners Committee and the Dunlop Series Departmental Committee”.

The position is being advertised until close of business on August 13.

CLICK HERE to apply at Supercars.

CLICK HERE to visit JobStop.com for your new start.