Evans classified second in Hungaroring Supercup race

Jaxon Evans has been classified second in Round 4 of Porsche Supercup after the provisional winner at the Hungaroring, Marvin Klein, was disqualified post-race.

Klein had crossed the finish line first but scrutineering showed that the amount of fuel in the tank of the CLRT team’s 911 GT3 Cup car was below the mandatory remainder of two kilograms.

Victory thus went to the on-road runner-up, namely series leader Larry ten Voorde (Team GP Elite), with Evans (Martinet by Alméras) and Klein’s team-mate Florian Latorre rounding out the podium.

“We have no explanation,” said Benjamin Floch, engineer at CLRT.

“According to our calculations, we refuelled our two cars identically. And after the race finished, we pumped eight kilos of petrol out of Florian Latorre’s car.”

Ten Voorde had already jumped Evans in moving from fourth on the grid to second place by the time an early Safety Car was called.

He continued to trail Klein while Evans, who started in second spot, managed to fend off repeated attacks from Latorre over the entire race distance.

Ten Voorde is now 17 points up on Evans at the top of the standings, with a round at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix next on the calendar, on August 27-29.

It was later in the day at the Hungaroring that F1 had one of its own podium finishers disqualified after the minimum fuel sample was unable to be obtained from his car.

Sebastian Vettel will lose second position if the disqualification stands, although Aston Martin has lodged a Notice of Intention to Appeal.