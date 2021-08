Eleven Australians shortlisted for 2022 Asia Talent Cup Selection Event

Eleven Australians have been shortlisted for the Selection Event for the 2022 Asia Talent Cup, an official part of MotoGP’s talent ladder.

The contingent is among 100 riders from 10 countries who are set to take to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit on October 26-27, subject to considerations around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other nations represented on the shortlist are India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Of the three Australians in this year’s Asia Talent Cup field, Carter Thompson is best position in sixth, ahead of Marianos Nikolis in seventh and Tom Drane in 12th.

Asia Talent Cup 2022 Selection Event