DJR boss to tackle 72km charity event

Ryan Story will next month take part in The Long Run charity event in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team chairman and CEO was in May announced as an ambassador of the organisation and he has now committed to its September-long 72km initiative.

More than 16,000 Australian men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year; this year, the motorsport community has been affected, with John Bowe and Neil Crompton battling the disease.

“The reason why The Long Run is 72km is that 72 percent of Australian men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer subsequently develop mental illness linked to their diagnosis and don’t seek help for it,” Story explained to Speedcafe.com.

“So that’s the purpose behind the 72km.

“This is all about raising money and awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation simply because their support network is second to none and the state of the art, outstanding, world-class research that they undertake is really a key part of what they do and a massive part of how ultimately we can reduce some of these statistics.”

In his event fundraising page, which has already attracted donations from the likes of Will Davison, Story poked fun at his own athletic shortcomings, including a memorable image of him running down pit lane following Scott McLaughlin’s heavy crash at the 2019 Gold Coast 600.

He is determined to spread the message for men who are at risk aged 40 and above to get regular checks.

“Prostate cancer can develop and there may be no symptoms but in later stages symptoms can include a bit of difficulty and pain when you go to the toilet,” said Story.

“It’s something you should talk to your GP or even reach out to the Prostate Cancer Foundation about for more information.

“But basically, a simple PSA blood test offers the best hope of detecting and beating prostate cancer in blokes who are at risk.

“Anyone over the age of 40 with a family history of prostate cancer should talk to their GP and have the test every two years. Anyone without a family history of prostate cancer over the age of 50 should be talking to their GP and having it every two years.

“One fact that is little known is that also if there is a history of breast cancer or ovarian cancer in your family that’s gene-related that has the PRCA1 or PRCA2 gene mutation, that also increases your risk of prostate cancer.

“So not only if there is a history of prostate cancer, but also breast or ovarian cancer in your family, from the age of 40, talk to your GP and get a PSA test.

“There isn’t anyone who doesn’t know someone, whether it is a mate, a brother, a father, a grandfather, a son, a mate, or a work colleague, who hasn’t been touched by this illness..”

Besides Bowe and Crompton, Dick Johnson and Rob Herrod are among other key Supercars identities to have survived prostate cancer.