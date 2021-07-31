Williams F1 reserve driver hospitalised after Spa 24 Hours crash

Two drivers have been hospitalised followed a horror accident in the early stages of the Spa 24 Hours.

Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken and Ferrari’s Davide Rigon were transferred to hospital after the four-car accident, which occurred at the top of Spa-Francorchamps’ famed Eau Rouge section.

Also caught up in the incident were Franck Perera, who like Aitken was representing Emil Frey Lamborghini, and Kevin Estre.

Aitken and Rigon’s injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Williams put out a message on social media in support of Aitken, who featured as an S5000 guest driver at the shortlived 2020 Australian Grand Prix.

“Sending our best wishes to our Reserve Driver Jack Aitken following an accident at the @24HoursofSpa,” it read.

“Jack has been taken to hospital for further evaluation and fortunately with no life threatening injuries.

“Everyone at the team wishes him a speedy recovery.”