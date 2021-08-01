First corner carnage triggers F1 red flag

Carnage at the opening corner of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix has skittled the pack and drawn an early red flag.

A mistake from Valtteri Bottas under tricky wet conditions triggered a multicar incident at the front of the race.

Four drivers were eliminated in two separate incidents, including Bottas, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen was also embroiled in the clash, when Lando Norris was pushed into the Red Bull, which sustained significant damage to the right-rear of the RB16B.

Further back, Stroll accounted for Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo spun around in the afters.

Hamilton had escaped the melee with a strong start to head the field before the Safety Car was deployed, which became promptly became a red flag.

The order therefore stands with Hamilton leading Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, and Nicholas Latifi. Ricciardo sits 12th and team-mate Norris 15th.