> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Seven releases new Bathurst 1000 promo video

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th July, 2021 - 2:00pm

Supercars champions star in new teaser for 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000, as the Seven Network makes its Great Race return.

The iconic event will take place across November 4-7 as part of a reshuffled Supercars calendar.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]