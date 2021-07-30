> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Almond celebrates 150th Porsche Carrera Cup Australia start

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 30th July, 2021 - 5:18pm

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia stalwart Michael Almond reflects on the milestone he chalked up in Townsville.

