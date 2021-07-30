Sardinia event joins Extreme E calendar
VIDEO: Almond celebrates 150th Porsche Carrera Cup Australia start
Updated Prodrive Dakar car breaks cover
Hamilton grateful for F1 paddock’s support
Aussie eight-year-old enjoying success after US move
Hungary offers watershed moment for Ricciardo
VIDEO: Seven releases new Bathurst 1000 promo video
Rossi seriously considering riding for VR46 MotoGP team
Hamilton and Verstappen remain at odds over British F1 crash
Ricciardo wades into British F1 crash debate
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]