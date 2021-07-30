Speedcafe.com celebrates major milestone

Speedcafe.com has celebrated a key achievement, extending its streak to 200 consecutive days with 100,000-plus pageviews.

Since the streak began on January 11, our team has published more than 3640 stories for a total in excess of 32 million pageviews.

Among the biggest stories of the year – by the numbers – have been a mix of Supercars, Formula 1 and IndyCar content, catering to national and international motorsport fans.

“It’s been a huge year for motorsport fans and we’ve still got five months to go,” said Speedcafe.com editor Connor O’Brien.

“I’m super proud of the entire Speedcafe.com team who work incredibly hard to provide our readers with all the latest in various categories from Supercars to Formula 1.

“Scott McLaughlin has given Australasian audiences an increased interest in IndyCar this year, and it’s exciting to see the likes of Oscar Piastri and Remy Gardner shaping as the next big things for Australia in top-tier motorsport.

“This milestone is testament to the efforts of our team, the continual investment our boss Brett “Crusher” Murray puts into the motorsport sector, and the passionate fans we are lucky enough to deliver news for.

“Stay tuned for many more big stories as they unfold in the coming days, weeks and months.”