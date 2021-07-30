Sardinia event joins Extreme E calendar

Extreme E has announced an agreement that will see the Italian island of Sardinia join the 2021 calendar as a replacement event.

Named the Island X Prix, the event will be held on October 23-24, filling a void left by the COVID-induced cancellations of trips to Brazil and Argentina.

Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag hailed the development.

“I am pleased to confirm that Extreme E is finalising plans to hold an Island X Prix in Sardinia, Italy, and that we are delighted to have the support of Sardinian president Christian Solinas, and the Automobile Club d’Italia as we plan our first European event,” said Agag.

“Extreme E was built around the ethos of racing electric vehicles in remote environments in an effort to raise awareness for climate change issues and showcase the performance and benefits of low carbon vehicles.

“However, this crisis is not a problem which only affects remote locations.

“It is becoming increasingly noticeable closer to home, across North America, and here across Europe, with rising temperatures, heatwaves and wildfires, which currently rage in Sardinia itself, being some of the latest devastating examples.

“Together with our supportive hosts and our Scientific Committee and Partners, we will use the power of sport to educate on the causes of these climate issues which are taking place right here in front of us, as we aim to open eyes even wider to the need for all of us to take collective action, now, before it’s too late.”

Among other motorsport events Sardinia plays host to is the World Rally Championship’s Rally Italia.

Next up on the Extreme E calendar is the Arctic X Prix in Greenland on August 28-29.

The Rosberg X Racing pairing of Johan Kristoffersson and Australia’s Molly Taylor lead the standings after two rounds.