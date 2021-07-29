> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: NASCAR Next-Gen at full noise

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 29th July, 2021 - 11:27am

Watch and hear the next-generation NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro testing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]