VIDEO: Hear the Gen3 prototype engine hit the track

Is this the new noise of Supercars? Video has emerged of the 5.7-litre V8 prototype engine fitted to a Mercedes-bodied TA2 race car from a test at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday.

It must be noted that the TA2 car ran its standard exhaust system, sans mufflers, meaning the sound is likely to change as the testing programme develops.

The prototype KRE-built engine also wasn’t running at full tilt, limited to 7000rpm. It is anticipated the new engines will rev to 7500rpm as the Gen2 engines do so now.