Prototypes to tackle Phillip Island

The GC Marine Australian Prototype Series’ next round will now take place at Phillip Island.

Round 2 was originally set to be part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event at Sandown on September 17-19 and while it will still unfold on that weekend, it will be held off the mainland.

The change has been attributed to a crowded Sandown event.

“Throughout 2021, we’ve had to be really adaptive and flexible and to the credit of all our competitors, they’ve been really supportive through some challenging times,” explained APS CEO Paul Trengove.

“To be able to secure a round at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is certainly a bonus for us.

“While we would have been excited to be part of the Sandown event, we know the track time at that event will be limited given the curfews and other categories at the event.

“Instead, we can now look forward to seeing our drivers in action at Phillip Island, which is a circuit that really shows off the speed and agility of all cars across all classes.

“Phillip Island is a track with a lot of history and to be able to put our cars to the test on a circuit which suits our cars, with some incredible corner speeds. We know it will provide an enjoyable challenge for our competitors and make the most of our aero components and machinery.

“After our visit to the Island, we are then looking forward to getting to The Bend, a home track for many of our competitors, and a venue which also delivers some great racing.”

APS will also race at The Bend on October 15-17, with another event to make for a four-round season yet to be confirmed.