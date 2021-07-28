> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ex-Kerry Packer 1977 Jaguar XJS up for grabs

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 28th July, 2021 - 8:48pm

Formula 1 champion Alan Jones offers a tour of a 1977 Jaguar XJS for sale via Lloyds Auctions this Saturday.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]