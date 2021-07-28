Triple Eight tests Gen3 engine prototype in TA2

Supercars has made a step forward in the development of Gen3 with the public testing of a Chevrolet Camaro-destined prototype engine at Queensland Raceway.

The test was carried out by General Motors Specialty Vehicles homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering yesterday alongside the team’s ride day, where its current ZB Commodores were in use.

A Mercedes-AMG C63 bodied TA2 race car was fitted with the prototype 5.7-litre V8 with KRE Race Engines personnel and Supercars engine consultant Craig Haysted in attendance.

It’s understood Triple Eight Race Engineering’s drivers steered the space-frame chassis with the prototype engine.

Several observers at the track reported that the car had a notably different noise to the incumbent Gen2 Supercars. Though that may also be related to the TA2 exhaust set-up.

It’s not yet known whether any other Gen3 related components were tested on the car.

However, the TA2 Asia specification cars are fitted with a six-speed gearbox with paddle shift.

Yesterday’s test marked the first known occasion the 5.7-litre V8, which will power the Chevrolet Camaro next year, has been on track.

As yet, the 5.4-litre V8 built by Mostech Race Engines has not yet had its on-track debut.

That engine, which is a hybrid between the crate Coyote and Aluminator engines built by Ford, will power the Mustang.

As it stands, Supercars is now targeting an on-track debut of the Gen3 cars this October before its racing rollout in August next year.