Red Bull requests review of British GP crash

Red Bull has lodged a request to have the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix reviewed.

Team boss Christian Horner revealed last week that the squad was reviewing its options in the wake of the incident which left championship leader Verstappen an opening lap retirement in Silverstone.

With Hamilton going on to win the race, it saw the Dutchman’s points advantage slashed to eight, while Red Bull’s margin over Mercedes now stands at four.

It has now been confirmed that Red Bull has requested the FIA review the incident, with a video conference to take place on Thursday afternoon.

At this stage, the hearing, which can be attended by three members of each team, will review whatever new evidence is offered.

Under the International Sporting Code, a review of a decision can be requested but substantial new evidence must be provided. Only once that has been established will proceedings progress.

At Silverstone, Stewards elected to penalise Hamilton with a 10-second time penalty, served at his first pit stop.

“Cars 33 and 44 entered Turn 9 with Car 33 in the lead and Car 44 slightly behind and on the inside,” the Stewards report of the original incident states.

“Car 44 was on a line that did not reach the apex of the corner, with room available to the inside.

“When Car 33 turned into the corner, Car 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of Car 44 contacted the right rear of Car 33.

“Car 44 is judged predominantly at fault.”

While uncommon, requests for the review of incidents do occur, the most recent being the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix.

In that instance, Sebastian Vettel was punished after he was deemed to have forced Hamilton off track, costing him the win and prompting Ferrari to request a review.

At the time, the FIA deemed what evidence Ferrari offered was not ‘significant and relevant’, including testimony from Vettel himself.

With Verstappen having been taken firstly to the medical centre and then to a nearby hospital following the crash, the 23-year-old did not have an opportunity to offer his own version of events.

Whether that is considered significant enough to prompt further investigation remains to be seen.