Love set for career highlight at 24 Hours of Spa

West Australian Jordan Love is looking forward to a career highlight when he makes his debut in the 24 Hours of Spa this weekend.

Love will share the #40 SPS Automotive Performance Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Yannick Mettler, Miklas Born, and Lance David-Arnold at the famous Belgian circuit.

The event doubles not only as a round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, but also the start of the Intercontinental GT Challenge which would ordinarily kick off with the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“The Spa 24 Hours is the one we have been working towards, and it is going to be a real highlight of my racing career to be involved in it,” said Love.

“I am really keen to get a result at Spa, not only for me but for SPS Automotive Performance and Mercedes-AMG.

“It is the biggest race of the GT3 calendar, and the season hasn’t delivered the results we have been pushing for, but I know what we can do as a group, so that just makes me more determined.”

The 22-year-old has raced at Spa-Francorchamps before, last year in Porsche Supercup, and cut laps there again in the official test for the twice-around-the-clock race last month.

“The recent test days were a great opportunity to gain some important mileage and to get to grips with the Mercedes-AMG around the track, which is unlike anywhere else,” he added.

“We made some big gains during those sessions, and it took a few laps to build up the confidence to really push, but I will be hitting the ground at full pace when we get back there.

“I have never been more focused heading into a race weekend, and I cannot wait to be back out on track.

“And it’s not just any track. It is Spa-Francorchamps.”

Love is currently 12th in the Endurance Cup Silver Drivers standings after two races to date.

His car is one of 17 entered in the Silver class in the 24 Hours of Spa, out of a grid totalling 60.

The Bronze Test takes place tonight (AEST), before all are allowed to cut laps in practice from this Thursday.

Race start is due on Sunday morning at 00:30 AEST.