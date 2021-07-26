> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Kelly Racing in Supercars

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 26th July, 2021 - 4:06pm

With Grove Group moving to buy all shares in the team, take a look back at Kelly (Grove) Racing’s time in Supercars in pictures.

8590127691_02ac9c37b6_k
50500594192_eb53273db0_k
49062197171_ef5664d0bc_k
event 14 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
49112677408_43e3e4d5d4_k
50252333143_71024f9868_k
1149121_10151788163203427_34638970_o
51166190915_5121ef7732_k
tk1
51299989978_a0af607535_k
44014033145_645a6d9c76_k
49112676968_1ef12a5f69_k
waters
8590128657_5dd4d372fc_k
8718804567_df9f0999c9_k
28332925338_e0328b9d3d_k
10733917_10152749376633427_5340944532824032550_o
todd
49113373947_607b581bb1_k
51164401067_da00887f27_k
kelly-tv
50499262393_0018a085e8_k
10714208_10152749573538427_2376192502833786005_o
48863167522_c56f7cf0af_k
24771318518_c206588127_k
perko1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]