VIDEO: A weekend with Kelly Grove Racing

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 25th July, 2021 - 3:00pm

Watch what a Supercars weekend with David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner is like from start to finish in the latest Kelly Grove Racing vlog.

