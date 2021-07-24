VIDEO: A lap of Formula E’s indoor-outdoor circuit

Go for an onboard lap with Mitch Evans around the part-indoor, part-outdoor Formula E circuit ahead of this weekend’s London E-Prix.

We’re onboard with @mitchevans_ for the first lap of the #LondonEPrix track during Shakedown 🇬🇧

What do you think of the indoor/outdoor layout, team? #JaguarElectrifies #RaceToInnovate #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/wTiJMegAX9

— Jaguar Racing (@JaguarRacing) July 23, 2021