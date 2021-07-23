F1 confirms Italian GP Sprint Qualifying schedule

Details on how the Sprint Qualifying format will be applied at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix have been confirmed.

Monza will host the second instance of the experimental qualifying process, first trialled at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

In Silverstone, the format was well received by teams with F1 boss Ross Brawn claiming fan engagement had increased as a result of its use.

For the Italian Grand Prix, the same tempo remains in place with Free Practice 1 on Friday afternoon preceding traditional Qualifying to set the grid for Sprint Qualifying.

Saturday begins at noon locally with a second 60-minute practice session ahead of Sprint Qualifying and is set to be an 18-lap encounter – a total distance of 104.3km around the 5.793km circuit.

The outcome of that session will confirm the grid for Sunday’s race, which gets underway at 23:00 AEST.

A third event is set to employ the Sprint Qualifying format later in the season, tipped to be the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, though F1 has thus far not officially announced its location.