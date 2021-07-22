> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: McLaughlin’s onboard lap of Laguna Seca

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 22nd July, 2021 - 9:43am

Ride with Scott McLaughlin for a lap of Laguna Seca in his Team Penske IndyCar, having tested at the iconic circuit this week.

