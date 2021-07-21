Rare visit to race control just one experience in Ultimate Motorsport Prize

Supercars’ Race Director and former F1 driver Tim Schenken will be a personal host in race control for two lucky fans at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, October 7-10.

Schenken, who drove 36 F1 races, will open the doors to the Motorsport Australia inner sanctum to the winner of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle which is being offered by Pirtek in support of St Vincent’s Hospital.

The tour of race control is just one of many money-can’t-buy experiences being offered as part of a raffle many have described as “one of the best in world motorsports”.

The tickets are just AUD $20 each and all proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their tickets for a chance to win this world-leading experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

Schenken drove in 36 F1 World Championship grands prix with his debut coming in Austria in 1970.

His one career podium came in Austria the following year and he scored seven world championship points. He also had two non-championship podiums.

He returned to Australia in 1984 and has been the Race Director for Australia’s premier motorsport category since 1987 and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to motorsport in 2016.

The raffle winner and a friend will be treated as SUPER VIP guests over three days at Mount Panorama and will be introduced to the who’s who of Supercars while being exposed to a list of one-off experiences including waving the green flag to start the race.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize is being raffled and not auctioned so almost everyone has a chance to be involved, but the limited pool of tickets is selling fast.

“Obviously Motorsport Australia race control is a very controlled environment and to be honest we don’t have that many visitors throughout the year because of that,” said Schenken.

“It is rare that anyone gets a one-on-one tour, but we are delighted that this experience has been made a part of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize.

“I am sure the winner and their fortunate friend will enjoy the amazing list of experiences over the Bathurst 1000 weekend, including their visit to race control which will give them a real behind-the-scenes understanding of what goes on during an event.

“Pirtek and all the stakeholders have done a terrific job pulling this prize together and to see all the funds raised going to St Vincent’s Hospital makes it all that more impressive.

“At just $20 a ticket it means that almost any fan can be in with a chance of winning the prize, the likes of which I have never seen before in all my years in the sport.”

The total prize includes an amazing list of money-can’t-buy experiences including:

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2021 Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights’ twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in a Supercars’ Course Car with Marcos Ambrose

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with Race Director Tim Schenken

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize – Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2022 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack

Third Prize – Two General Admission tickets to a 2022 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack