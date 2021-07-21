No live free-to-air TV for Supercars at QR

Supercars’ slated return to Queensland Raceway on August 21-22 will not carry live free-to-air coverage on the Seven Network.

Fox Sports and online streaming service Kayo will be the exclusive live broadcasters of the two-day event with the Seven Network to carry delayed highlights.

Following the latest round of the championship in Townsville, Supercars had been scheduled to race under lights at Sydney.

Owing to the COVID-19 situation in New South Wales, the Sydney SuperNight was postponed to a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

The Sydney Motorsport Park event is still scheduled to carry live free-to-air coverage alongside Fox Sports and Kayo if and when it goes ahead.

Further details surrounding the Queensland Raceway event are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, including the support card.

The combined Super2 Series and Super3 Series are expected to feature.

Supercars’ current broadcast deal with Fox Sports and the Seven Network, which runs through to the end of 2025, involves six free-to-air events each year.

So far, the Mount Panorama 500, Darwin Triple Crown, and Townsville 500 have been shown live on the Seven Network.

Per initial plans, the Sydney SuperNight, Bathurst 1000, and season-ending Gold Coast 500 are due to act as the remaining free-to-air events this year.