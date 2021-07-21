Court upholds karter’s 15-year ban

The International Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of the FIA’s International Tribunal to ban Luca Corberi from the sport for 15 years.

Corberi was involved in an incident last October during which he threw bodywork at drivers while the race was underway, and physically attacked another.

In February, FIA president Jean Todt submitted the case to the International Tribunal, which then met on the matter in April.

That resulted in confirmation of Corberi’s disqualification from the October event, with the addition of a suspension under the FIA International Sporting Code of 15 years.

An appeal was lodged in the days following that decision, with the International Court of Appeal yesterday rejecting it.

Further to that, the court also ruled that the costs of the proceedings be borne by Corberi.