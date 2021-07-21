Challenging Townsville Super2 outing for Robotham

Jaylyn Robotham admits that his weekend in the second Townsville Dunlop Super2 Series round was a challenging one, having missed the bulk of the first.

Round 3 of the 2021 season was effectively Robotham’s second in Super2 and fourth in a Supercar altogether, after his Image Racing Commodore sustained significant damage in a crash in Practice 1 on the weekend prior.

The Erebus Academy driver was classified ninth in Race 1 and finished 12th in Race 2, having qualified 14th for the former and 13th for the latter.

“For me, the highlight of my weekend was getting back out on track,” said Robotham.

“The boys at Image and Erebus put in a lot of work after last weekend so to see the car back out on track was big for everyone.”

On his on-track performance, he added, “We struggled a bit being a weekend behind everyone else.

“There’s definitely a bit to find in qualifying and obviously starting further up the grid is going to help with our race results.

“We just didn’t really have the car speed, we couldn’t hold onto the tyre so we struggled a bit in the races.”

Robotham was the Super3 class winner in all four of the third tier’s races last year, and it is in that competition which Image stablemate and fellow Erebus Academy driver Reef McCarthy has moved into this year.

McCarthy finished third in class in both races in Round 3, just ahead of where he qualified on each occasion.

“This weekend was pretty tough for me,” he said.

“We tried a couple of different set up changes in qualifying that didn’t really work for us but I was still able to fight my way through and finish on the podium.”

The Victorian added, “It feels really good to have achieved the podiums.

“I know some of the other drivers were pretty far ahead but I was pushing myself as hard as I could while managing to keep the car straight, I don’t think I had too much more in myself.

“I believe I showed good racecraft. I had some tough battles with four or five different Super3 competitors.

“It was great to have some good, clean battles with other drivers that I hadn’t raced with before.”

Robotham is 11th in the Super2 standings while McCarthy sits second in Super3.

The time and place of the next round is presently uncertain, although a visit to Queensland Raceway on the Ipswich SuperSprint support bill is a possibility.